Drake pranked by his dad as a giant pink bra is thrown on stage

Drake’s dad has pulled a prank on the rapper by having someone hurl a giant pink bra at him while he performed on stage.

The moment follows the current trend that the rapper has been facing while on his ongoing run of live shows with 21 Savage, titled ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour. Through numerous stops on the US leg of his tour, Drake has had eager fans throw their bras at him as he performs.

The most memorable of which came last month, when a member of the crowd – later identified as Veronica Correia – made headlines by throwing her size 36G underwear at him during his show in New York City.

Upon coming across the piece of clothing, Drake picked it up, checked the tag, and exclaimed: ‘Damn. 36G? Locate this woman immediately.’ Shortly after, Correia was confirmed to have been contacted by Playboy and is now officially working with the brand.

Now, it appears that Drake’s dad has also hopped on the bandwagon, and gave his son a good laugh by throwing an outlandishly big bra at him during his Los Angeles show.

The prank took place on Wednesday evening (August 16), while Drake and 21 Savage played their co-headlining show at the Kia Forum, and someone put the huge item of underwear on his stage.

Holding up the item, Drake joked with his audience that the sheer size of the bra in question may have put an end to the bra-throwing competition taking place on his tour. “This might be the end of the saga right here. This might be the end of the road,’ he said (via Metro). ‘I don’t know if I even wanna see it, ’cause then I’ll believe that aliens exist.”

Shortly afterwards, he was informed that the supersized garment was from his father, and read an accompanying note to his crowd. ‘Oh, this is from my dad? Oh this is from my father, my father made this for me,’ Drake said.

Looking at the message, he read: “Dad’s wishing ‘BIG’ things for you. I love you and making sure you’re breastfed correctly!”, before rhetorically asking, “What’s wrong with this man?”

After the show, it was revealed that the rapper’s father had the bra specially made by Toronto-based designer Zoba Martin. Martin also documented the creative process on her Instagram page, as well as footage of Drake holding the bra on stage.

Drake and his father – whose name is Dennis Graham – have publicly shared their close relationship many times in recent years. Back in 2018, the artist gave Graham a Bentley for his birthday, costing $150,000 (£117,300), and just last year, Graham revealed that he had gotten a portrait of his son’s face tattooed on his arm (via Metro).

While the rapper seems to be seeing the lighter side of fans hurling their underwear at him during his gigs, he has also fallen victim to the increasingly worrying trend of concert-goers hurling other objects at him as he performs.

These incidents have grown more frequent in recent months, and have included P!nk being left confused after a fan tossed their dead mother’s ashes onto her stage in London, Harry Styles being hit in the eye in Vienna, and Ava Max being slapped in the face by someone who ran onto the stage during a gig in Los Angeles.

The most concerning of which was the incident at one of Bebe Rehxa’s shows, when the singer was left needing stitches after an audience member threw a phone at her face because he thought it would be “funny”..

So far, Drake has had two reported incidents of fans throwing potentially dangerous objects at him on his current tour. The first of which was a phone, which was hurled by a member of the crowd and hit him in the arm. The second of which was a vape, which led to the rapper calling out the person responsible.

“There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the fucking Barclays Center,” he said. “You got some real life evaluating to do, throwing this fucking lemon mint vape up here, thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays.”