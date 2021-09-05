Drake premieres collaborations with Playboi Carti, Baby Keem and Rema

Drake debuted three unreleased tracks over the weekend, following the release of his latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The Toronto rapper appeared as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show on Saturday (September 4) to celebrate the arrival of ‘Certified Lover Boy’. While the attention from the show was mostly directed to Drake leaking an unreleased collaboration between Kanye West and André 3000, he also premiered a handful of new collaborations.

As HipHop-N-More points out, one track was an unreleased collaboration with Playboi Carti and DJ Carnage titled ‘One Day’, while another was the song ‘Mention Me’ featuring Rema. Finally, Drake debuted a remix of ‘What’s Next’ featuring Baby Keem.

Advertisement

Listen to the tracks below:

‘What’s Next’ is lifted from Drake’s March EP ‘Scary Hours 2’. Speaking to The Rap Pack earlier this year, Keem said he was meant to feature on the original track, and wasn’t sure why his version wasn’t released.

“That’s just his process. I look at it like if we don’t work now, we work later. Especially with someone like Drake, that’s his process. I can’t hate on another man’s process. I do the same thing. I’m the coolest person, I can’t ever be emotional about somebody’s process. That’s their process, you have to respect it.”

Advertisement

NME gave ‘Certified Lover Boy’ a two-star review upon its release last Friday (September 3), writing that the album “offers nothing new to the rapper’s canon, merely going through the motions on his old formulas instead”.

Following its release, the rapper’s producer Noah “40” Shebib addressed the inclusion of an R Kelly sample on the track ‘TSU’. The song uses the same symphonic intro found on the video version of Kelly’s 1998 single ‘Half On A Baby’, meaning he is credited as a songwriter.

“On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking,” Shebib wrote on Instagram. “Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background. It has no significance no lyrics are present, r Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it.”

He continued: “Doesn’t sit well with me let me just say that. And I’m not here to defend drakes lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual r Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co lyricist.”