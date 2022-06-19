Drake previews two new songs on his ‘Table For One’ radio show

Drake has previewed two new songs on the debut episode of his new Table For One radio show.

On Friday (June 17), the rapper surprised fans with the release of his seventh studio album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. The 14-track record arrived on streaming platforms at midnight just hours after announced its arrival on Instagram.

Right before the album dropped, Drake premiered it on his brand new SiriusXM Sound 42 show Table For One. Shortly after the record’s release, he shared the music video for ‘Falling Back’.

Elsewhere during the first episode of Table For One, he revealed he would be dropping a poetry book at some point and another ‘Scary Hours’ collection.

Drake also played a couple of other new tracks. The first, ‘Confusion’, is a cover of Keinemusik’s song of the same name that appeared on the Berlin-based music collective’s 2022 album ‘Send Return’.

The second track is piano ballad ‘I Could Never’, which some Drizzy fans might remember because a version leaked online a few years ago featuring Jorja Smith. The newly shared version is without Smith and features some new lyrics.

You can listen to both tracks below:

This week’s Table For One broadcast also saw Drake discuss his desire to return to the stage soon. “I hope you have a great summer,” he told fans. “I hope to be there with you for some of it. Whether it’s OVO Fest or whatever shows we can put together.”

Drake confirmed the planned return for his OVO Fest while making a surprise appearance at Dave’s show in Toronto last month.

He added: “I can’t wait to show the people some love – it’s been too long.”

Meanwhile, Drake recently shared a photo on his Instagram of him meeting LA sisters Haim for the first time.

“Just met the Beatles,” he wrote in the caption alongside the black and white photo which shows the rapper with Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.