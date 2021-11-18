Drake pulls ‘Splash Brothers’ collab from French Montana’s new album

Drake and French Montana‘s new track ‘Splash Brothers’ will no longer be released as part of the latter’s forthcoming album, ‘They Got Amnesia’.

The collaboration was originally announced alongside the LP earlier this month but ahead of its release tomorrow (Friday 19), the track has been removed from the tracklist on streaming services. It’s been replaced by the French Montana solo track ‘Fraud’.

Sources have told TMZ the decision to pull the track came from Drake, who doesn’t think it’s appropriate to release music right now, after what happened at Astroworld. Apparently it will come at a later date on a deluxe version of ‘They Got Amnesia’.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured during a crowd-crush at the Travis Scott curated festival earlier this month. Before the incident, Drake had appeared onstage with Travis Scott where the pair performed a handful of songs together.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself,” Drake wrote in a statement on Instagram following the tragedy.

Drake has also been named in documents filed on behalf of 125 Astroworld attendees looking to seek damages from Scott, Live Nation, Apple and Drake.

The new suit was announced by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee on Instagram, where he promised that “every individual who attended that concert and who suffered injury will be fairly compensated.”

A snippet of ‘Splash Brothers’ leaked earlier this year which apparently featured Drake rapping the line “I fuck a rapper’s wife/ She ain’t even my type but I make the sacrifice“.

Fans assumed the lyric was a dig at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and the reason for the track being pulled was because Drake and Kanye have recently ended their feud. However, the same TMZ sources have denied that this is the case.