Drake reportedly rents out 70,000-capacity stadium for private Billboard Music Awards celebration

Drake reportedly rented out the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday (May 23) to celebrate his big win at the Billboard Music Awards.

The Toronto rapper was honoured with the prestigious award for Artist of the Decade at the 2021 ceremony, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in LA over the weekend.

According to E! Drake and his entourage headed to the SoFi Stadium – which only opened back in September and is home to the NFL teams the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers – after first dining at The Nice Guy Restaurant in West Hollywood following the Billboard Music Awards.

Variety also reports that the rapper rented out the stadium for a private party to celebrate his win, with Drake and his guests dining on the edge of the field’s 50-yard line.

Drake has shared images from the SoFi Stadium celebration this morning (May 25), captioning one photo: “Never show anger at slight. Tell nothing. Earn respect from everyone by deeds, not words. Respect the members of your blood family. Gambling is recreation, not a way to earn a living. Love your father, your mother, your sister, think harder about who you call your brothers and beware of loving any woman other than your wife..”

You can see a selection of other images and clips from the party below.

Celebratory dinner and after party for Drake at SoFi stadium. #DrakeDecade pic.twitter.com/hosf0VGSX4 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 24, 2021

Drake and the family celebrating last night at SoFi stadium after the show

pic.twitter.com/ZyxfbUMc1y — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) May 24, 2021

