Drake reschedules New York theatre show to attend Takeoff’s funeral

Drake has postponed his scheduled theatre show in New York this week so that he can attend Takeoff‘s funeral.

READ MORE: How the understated Takeoff became the real superstar of Migos

The Canadian artist had been set to perform an intimate gig at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City on Friday (November 11) as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.

Taking to Instagram Stories last night (November 7), however, Drake wrote: “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend. We have added a second date for the fans.”

Advertisement

The ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ star will now perform at the Apollo Theater on December 6 and 7 – see the announcements posts below.

Drake live from Apollo

New date with added show pic.twitter.com/LDAmv3RZgV — Sound42 (@Sound42) November 7, 2022