Drake rumoured to be collaborating with Bruno Mars on new single

Drake is rumoured to be collaborating with Bruno Mars for the first single from his upcoming new album.

The Toronto rapper is putting the finishing touches to his next studio album, which will follow on from 2018’s ‘Scorpion’. He dropped the ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ mixtape back in May, and previously said that his next studio album will be released this summer.

A new report on OnSMASH has now claimed that Drake will partner with Mars for the first single from his next album, which is reportedly titled ‘Skeleton King’. The song could be released as soon as this week, with a potential release date of this Friday (August 14) being mooted.

An official release date and title for the new Drake album has yet to be announced. NME has reached out to representatives of both Drake and Bruno Mars for comment.

On July 28, Drake’s engineer Noel Cadastre gave fans an update on the progress of the new album on Instagram, saying that it was “90%” complete but that “y’all gonna have to wait on that last 10%”.

Drake has collaborated with a number of high-profile artists in recent weeks, including Popcaan, Headie One and DJ Khaled.