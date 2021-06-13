Drake says ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is coming out this summer

After multiple delays, Drake has seemingly set a new rough release date for his forthcoming album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The album, which was originally set for a January 2021 release date before being postponed after Drake injured his knee, was said to be “in the pot and coming soon” back in March.

Now, in an interview with battle rap league URLTV at their NOMEXI event, Drake said that the album would be out before the end of summer.

Advertisement

Pushed on a specific date for the release, Drake refused to confirm when the album would arrive, but when a guest mentioned the end of the summer, he said: “Oh yeah, I’ll be there. My album will be out by then.”

See the clip below.

Drake’s most recent solo music came in the form of a new EP called ‘Scary Hours 2’, which dropped in March. In a three-star review of the EP, NME’s Luke Morgan Britton said: “Drake sounds less like an artist with something to prove and more like a title defender who might finally be willing to challenge himself again.

“He’s described the release as simply a ‘warm up ting’ to his ‘next masterpiece’, and it certainly does enough to build hype for the main event.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the star collaborated with Nicky Minaj and Lil Wayne on new track ‘Seeing Green’, and also shared plans to open a live entertainment venue in his hometown of Toronto.

According to Live Nation Canada, the 2500-seat venue, called History, will open its doors later this year with the goal of providing a “premier entertainment experience” for patrons.