Drake says his next album is 80% complete

Drake has shared an update with fans, revealing that his next studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion‘, is 80% complete.

Posting an update on his Instagram Stories from his studio, the Canadian rapper seems well on the way with his next full-length project.

Drake, who released his demos project ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ back in May, shared a photo with the simple caption “80%” relating to progress on his next album.

Album 80% done ovo fam pic.twitter.com/7EFDL2sqXO — Drake Fan 🦉 (@TheDrakeLife) July 6, 2020

Reviewing ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’, NME wrote: “Drizzy fails to learn the lessons from his previous album, ‘Scorpion’, on this bloated and unnecessary mixtape, which veers from recycled ideas to outright duds.

“Earlier this year, Drake promised fans that his next album, due in the summer, would be “more concise”. If getting this mixtape out of the way means we get a scorcher of a succinct, 12-track record later in the year, then – all right – we’ll allow it.”

Elaborating on the next album, Drake said: “My last album was high volume. I had to sort of like… Notorious B.I.G. put this album out and the ratio of songs versus just important songs was so incredible that I wanted to set a challenge for myself, you know.

“I hate to age myself, but I’ve been doing this like 10-plus years as well. Sometimes you gotta set a little target goal for yourself just to keep it interesting.”

Meanwhile, Drake recently shared his thoughts on making and releasing music during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s an interesting time for us all, as musicians, to figure out how this works and what people need. And I just felt like people would appreciate maybe a body of something to listen to as opposed to just one isolated song.”