Drake shares new single ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ with Lil Durk

After a stack of features and a mixtape, Drake is keeping his momentum in 2020 strong with the release of his new single ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ featuring Lil Durk.

Along with the song, Drake has also released the music video for the song, directed by Dave Meyers. The video, which features stacks of Nike product placement, features numerous athletes, like Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch and Odell Beckham Jr.

This marks Drake’s first major single since ‘Toosie Slide’ in April, which came with a music video ready for TikTok filmed inside of his home.

The single ended up featuring on his 2020 mixtape, ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’, along with follow-up single ‘Chicago Freestyle’ with Giveon.

Earlier this week, it was rumoured that Drake would be teaming up with Bruno Mars on a new single via a report from OnSMASH.

‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ is the lead single from Drake’s forthcoming sixth studio album, titled ‘CERTIFIED LOVER BOY’, as he revealed on Instagram.

Late last month, an engineer working on the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion’ said that the new album was just about finished. Noel Cadastre at the time said it was 90% complete but “y’all gonna have to wait on that last 10%”.

While this is one of just a few singles Drake has released of his own this year, he has been providing a staggering amount of features for various artists. 2020 has seen him link up with Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Popcaan, Future, Partynextdoor and DJ Khaled just to name a few.