Drake shares two new songs – hear ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’

Drake has surprised released two new songs – listen to ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’ below.

The new music is the Toronto rapper’s first new solo material since he shared freestyle ‘War’ on Christmas Eve last year.

‘When To Say When’ samples the same song used on JAY-Z track ‘Song Cry’, and the new double-video was filmed in the rapper’s home neighbourhood Marcy in Brooklyn.

‘Chicago Freestyle’, meanwhile, sees Drake paying tribute to Eminem. Watch the new video below.

The new songs come ahead of a new album that Drake has promised in 2020. Drake confirmed that he had started work on his next album back in April, telling the crowd at a London show that he aimed to return to the city with new material in 2020.

“I’mma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up in 2020,” he added when appearing alongside DaBaby for a surprise appearance at a recent Toronto show.

Drake released new album ‘Scorpion’ last year. In a three-star review of the album, NME’s Luke Morgan Britton wrote that the album “was supposed to be a victory lap, the coronation event for rap’s long-running heir apparent.

“Instead, ‘Scorpion’ sounds like Drake knowing that he’s won, cynically deciding not to challenge himself. Sure, the crown is still his, but to quote Drake’s own words on this album: ‘Is there more?'”

Back in January, Drake shared a surprise new track ‘Desires’ with frequent collaborator Future.