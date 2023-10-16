Drake’s six-year-old son Adonis shares debut single ‘My Man Freestyle’

Drake’s six-year-old son, Adonis Graham, has released a debut single titled ‘My Man Freestyle’.

Produced by Lil E$$o, the song is an extended version of Adonis’ brief verse on ‘Daylight’, which featured on Drake’s latest studio album, ‘For All The Dogs’. The playful track sees the budding MC rap about “playing on my iPad” and “saying hi to my Dad.”

Drake took to Instagram today (October 16) to share the music video for ‘My Man Freestyle’, which follows Adonis as he rallies around a young basketball team and provides a pep talk to the players. “We just have to work harder,” Adonis says to his applauding teammates, “we have to play better.”

Drake himself makes a cameo towards the end of the clip, appearing at a post-game press conference alongside his son. It marks the most recent collaboration between the father-son duo. In September, Drake revealed that the hand drawn picture of a red-eyed dog on the cover of ‘For All The Dogs’ was designed by Adonis.

A version of the picture later appeared in the music video for the album single ‘8AM in Charlotte’, which also featured Adonis. As part of a pre-song cameo, Drake asks his son a series of questions about his drawings, which include designs of a goat, monsters, and a flower.

Drake shared images of his son for the first time in 2020, taking to Instagram to share a message about his “beautiful family.” Adonis has made increasingly more public appearances since then, joining his father on stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and attending Drake’s concert in Los Angeles in August of this year.

“I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever,” Drake said during the show as part of his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with 21 Savage. “We’ve got to keep this real PG tonight.”

In other Drake news, the rapper last week bet $850K on internet star Logan Paul to beat American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis via KO.