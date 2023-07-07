Drake slams Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ as “overrated and over-awarded”

Drake has hit out at Childish Gambino‘s 2018 hit song ‘This Is America’, labelling it as “overrated and over-awarded”.

During the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with 21 Savage in Chicago on July 5, Drake performed ‘Headlines’, during which news headliners flashed across the LED screen behind him, recounting some of the biggest headlines about the rapper.

One headliner read: “The overrated and over awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record”.

Advertisement

Footage of the moment was captured by a concertgoer and was later posted onto Twitter by HipHopDX – watch the clip below.

Drake shades Childish Gambino's "This Is America" following diss song confession https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/XayOQF3xj5 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 6, 2023

The shade comes after Childish Gambino – aka Donald Glover – revealed earlier this year that the track was initially meant to be a Drake diss track before it became the political juggernaut that was released.

“[It] was a funny way of like doing [a Drake diss],” he explained, “but then I was like, ‘This shit sounds kind of hard, though.’ So I was like, ‘Let me play with it,’” Gambino told GQ in April.

Ultimately, the track evolved from a Drake diss to “reflect the culture of 2018”: “To me, culture is just compression of information, So I was like, ‘All of it just needs to be compressed into this moment.’ So what was happening needed to feel like it could only be happening right now.”

Drake most recently kicked off the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with 21 Savage – find details and buy tickets here. Ahead of the tour’s kick-off, the rapper revealed that he had gotten high before his ‘Degrassi’ audition, and said he thinks “maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma. And this is just me playing out my ideal life”.

Advertisement

Drake most recently announced a new album following the release of his debut poetry collection. The book – Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham – is now available for purchase here.

“I made an album to go with the book,” the statement on the website reads. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.” No other information was disclosed, with neither the album’s title nor release date confirmed.