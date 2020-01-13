Drake takes aim at Kanye West on new collaboration with Future

Drake appears to have dissed Kanye West in a new collaboration with Future.

The track ‘Life Is Good’, which was released last week, sees the rapper spitting the lyrics: “N****s gotta move off my release day, huh/Bitch, this is fame, not clout/I don’t even know what that’s about, watch your mouth“.

The “release day” line appears to refer to the delay of his 2018 album ‘Scorpion’, which he previously blamed West for.

Speaking on a 2019 episode of Lebron James’ show The Shop, he said that he played West the album and told him when he was planning on releasing it. Subsequently, West announced his own rollout of ‘G.O.O.D. Music’ releases, which were expected to arrive around the time Drake was going to drop Scorpion.

“So I wake up and all these dates are out, one by one by one, all around June 15,” he said, adding he thought West did it on purpose.

The pair have a long running beef over the years, with West recently hitting out after Drake questioned whether the rapper would ever make “secular” music again.

“God bless him on his new journey, but I don’t even know if he’s ever going to make secular music again or not… I don’t know,” Drake said. “If he turns up on me again, I’ll turn up on him again. I guess that’s what it is. I’m always down.”

Yeezy took issue with Drake’s use of the word “secular” and added: “I take offence when somebody call me secular. Y’all can look at the domes that we was building, affordable homes, y’all call that bizarre. Y’all can take the picture of me painting it silver, y’all can call that what y’all want.

“But don’t call me secular ’cause secular is trying to say that I’ll do anything for anyone other than Christ. That’s where they got it messed up. That’s where they got it twisted.”

His recent album ‘Jesus Is Born’ was awarded four stars by NME and was described as a “festive gateway into gospel”.