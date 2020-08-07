Drake teams up with Popcaan on two new tracks

Drake has teamed up with Popcaan on two new tracks taken from the Jamaican singer’s new dancehall mixtape with the DJ collective Chromatic Sound.

Appearing on the ‘Yiy Change Fixtape’, Drake features on both ‘All I Need’ and ‘Twist & Turn’ – the latter track also featuring an appearance from PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Listen to them both in full below.

The latest release from Popcaan comes after he dropped his ‘Vanquish’ mixtape in December 2019 – his first release for Drake’s OVO Sound imprint.

Drake’s latest effort comes after he teamed up with DJ Khaled on two tracks last month – ‘POPSTAR’ and ‘GREECE’.

Meanwhile, Drake has shared an update with fans, revealing that his next studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion‘, is 80% complete.

Posting an update on his Instagram Stories from his studio, the Canadian rapper seems well on the way with his next full-length project.

Reviewing Drake’s ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ in May, NME wrote: “Drizzy fails to learn the lessons from his previous album, ‘Scorpion’, on this bloated and unnecessary mixtape, which veers from recycled ideas to outright duds.

“Earlier this year, Drake promised fans that his next album, due in the summer, would be “more concise”. If getting this mixtape out of the way means we get a scorcher of a succinct, 12-track record later in the year, then – all right – we’ll allow it.”