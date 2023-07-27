Drake teases new album ‘For All The Dogs’ coming “in like two weeks”

Drake has teased a new album ‘For All The Dogs’ and confirmed that the forthcoming LP will arrive “in like two weeks”.

At the rapper’s latest ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden last night (July 26), Drake – real name Aubrey Drake Graham – shared a new update with the crowd about his upcoming album ‘For All the Dogs’.

“Make new friends. If you drink, drink some liquor. If you smoke, smoke some weed. And if you like somebody, like my dad says, keep fucking,” he told the crowd.

He continued: “I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some shit. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”

pic.twitter.com/75kZbU1ul7 — DARIUS A. (@IAMDARIUSALFORD) July 27, 2023

Drake first teased the album back in January at his show at the Apollo in New York City. “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time, none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least,” he said during the show.

He added: “I hope I can strike up some more emotions for you – maybe this year, I might get bored and make another one, who knows?”

Last month, the rapper announced the album ‘For All The Dogs’ hours after he released his poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness.

In order to promote his book, Drake took out full-page adverts in major outlets such as the New York Post and the Los Angeles Times. Each advert contained a QR code to his book’s website where he announced his forthcoming LP.

The site comprises a singular webpage that reads: “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

In other news, the rapper recently called out a concertgoer for throwing their vape at him on stage.

He told the crowd: “There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the fucking Barclays Center.

Drake also teamed up with Central Cee on a new radio freestyle for New York’s drill-based platform On The Radar.