Drake to appear at invite-only Los Angeles event during Super Bowl Weekend

Drake has been announced as one of the guests at an invite-only event in Los Angeles next month as part of Super Bowl festivities.

The rapper will appear at the LA-based h.wood Group’s two-day Homecoming Weekend event, which will take place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood the weekend of Super Bowl LVI (February 12 and 13), bringing together guests from the world of sports, music, fashion and entertainment.

As Rolling Stone reports, the exclusive event is being produced by Uncommon Entertainment along with the crypto service MALÏBU and shopping site REVOLVE. It will feature performances and DJs, providing a “VIP” space for “celebrities and influencers”.

Aside from Drake, organisers say “more A-listers, chart-topping performers and DJs” will be announced for the event in the coming weeks.

“We are excited the big game is coming back to our hometown of Los Angeles,” commented h.wood Group co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll in a statement. “If the game is in our backyard you know we will create the ultimate celebration.”

The Super Bowl LVI itself is set to take place on February 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will mark the first Super Bowl hosted in the Greater Los Angeles area since the Super Bowl XXVII in 1993.

Back in September, it was revealed that Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar would perform as part of Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show. At the time, Dre signalled it would “introduce the next saga” in his career.