Drake to release another ‘Scary Hours’ collection: “I’m gonna slap some head tops off”

Drake has teased that he’s set to release another ‘Scary Hours’ EP while talking about his forthcoming projects.

The Canadian artist hosted his new SiriusXM show Table For One on Thursday evening (June 16) during which he spoke of his surprise new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

“I’m about to play you an album that means the world to me,” Drake told listeners as he introduced the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’. “It took us about six [or] seven months to make, maybe.

“It’s something that I always wanted to do. I don’t really wanna over-explain that; I just wanna play it ’cause it’s just a bunch of music that I love. Thank you to everybody who helped me with this.”

The star then gave a shout out to Kenza, adding: “Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year […], a poetry book.”

As for his next musical project, Drake revealed: “I got another ‘Scary Hours’ pack coming too, in a little bit. Maybe not right now; I need you to just take this [‘Honestly, Nevermind’] in right now.

“But I have a ‘Scary Hours’ – I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the ‘Scary Hours’ pack. I love this shit.”

Drake released the two-track ‘Scary Hours’ EP – comprised of ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Diplomatic Immunity’ – in 2018, with the former track going on to appear on his fifth full-length album ‘Scorpion’.

‘Scary Hours II’, which features Lil Baby and Rick Ross, followed in March 2021. The EP made US chart history, with Drake becoming the first artist to debut in the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in its first week.

This week’s Table For One broadcast also saw Drake discuss his desire to return to the stage soon. “I hope you have a great summer,” he told fans. “I hope to be there with you for some of it. Whether it’s OVO Fest or whatever shows we can put together.”

Drake confirmed the planned return for his OVO Fest while making a surprise appearance at Dave’s show in Toronto last month.

He added: “I can’t wait to show the people some love – it’s been too long.” You can listen to various segments from the show above.

In a three-star review of ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, NME wrote: “The album is as tiresomely woe-is-me as anything he’s ever done – but the house sound has at least given him the creative boost that his recording career has been crying out for recently.”