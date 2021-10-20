Drake unfollows Kanye West on Instagram as feud continues

Drake has unfollowed Kanye West on Instagram as the pair’s drawn out feud continues.

Across the summer and around the release of the pair’s new albums ‘DONDA’ and ‘Certified Lover Boy’, the two rappers have been trading shots at each other online and beyond.

As pointed out online, Drake has now unfollowed Kanye after five years of following his official account. Neither rapper has made any comment on the situation yet.

Drake has officially unfollowed Kanye West on Instagram after 5 years of following: pic.twitter.com/TXypvItu3B — 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) October 19, 2021

In August, Drake revived the pair’s old beef in a collaboration with Trippie Redd, where he rapped: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four, let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

Kanye then appeared to respond by calling Drake out in a group text between eight people – one of whom was Pusha T.

In a post to his Instagram account, West shared a screenshot of a text he’d sent to an unspecified group chat, featuring a shot of the Joker (as portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix) alongside the caption: “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

On September 3 – the day Drake released his sixth album – West then spammed Drake’s hometown of Toronto with billboards advertising ‘DONDA’.

Drake later leaked an unreleased Kanye track called ‘Life Of The Party’ on SiriusXM the following morning (September 4), appearing on the station’s Sound 42 program as a guest DJ to celebrate the release of his new album.

The track, which was reportedly recorded for West’s recently released tenth album, features a guest verse from OutKast‘s André 3000 as well as a soundbite from a video of DMX and his daughter on a slingshot ride.

NME gave ‘DONDA’ a three-star review upon its release, saying “nobody needs all 27 of these tracks, but dig deep into its contents and you’ll find enough gems to make [West’s] 10th album worth your time”.

‘Certified Lover Boy’, meanwhile, was labelled “a boring, bloated disappointment” in a two-star NME review.