Drake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy‘ outstreamed Kanye West‘s ‘DONDA‘ in just three days, according to new data from the Rolling Stone Charts.

Alpha Data, the analytics provider that powers the charts, found that from Friday (September 3) through to Sunday (September 5), ‘Certified Lover Boy’ saw more than 430 million on-demand audio streams in the US.

By comparison, ‘DONDA’ clocked just under 423 million streams in its first eight days.

Advertisement

‘Certified Lover Boy’, Drake’s sixth album, was released last Friday, while Ye’s ‘DONDA’ was released the previous Sunday on August 29.

The commercial success of Kanye’s 10th album is not in doubt. Despite having five days’ worth of activity in its first tracking week it still broke the record for the biggest Rolling Stone 200 debut of the year so far.

But pitted against Drake’s new album in US streaming terms, and ‘DONDA’ doesn’t match up. All of the 27 songs on ‘DONDA’ landed in RS’ Top 100 Songs Chart, marking the second most simultaneous entries in the chart’s history. However, Drake soon looks set to break the record for the biggest streaming debut in Alpha Data history.

‘Certified Lover Boy’ currently ranks second in its history, behind Drake’s own ‘Scorpion‘ released in 2018. ‘Scorpion’ pulled in just over 725 million streams in its first week.

Rolling Stone will reveal the final version of the RS 200 Chart on Monday (September 13).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it’s been alleged that West told one of his ‘DONDA’ engineers to “go find God” after firing him via text.

DJ Akademiks shared a screenshot yesterday (September 7) that purports to show an leaked exchange between Ye and an unnamed engineer. West apparently fired the engineer due to poor punctuality.