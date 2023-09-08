Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ finds him dealing “with some controversial things,” says Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty has given some insight into Drake‘s upcoming album ‘For All The Dogs’, revealing that it will see him dealing “with some controversial things”.

After months of teasing, Drake confirmed this week that the new album will land on September 22. Meanwhile, in August, he revealed its cover art, which was drawn by his son Adonis.

Now, Lil Yachty has shed light on what fans can expect from the record in a new interview on his A Safe Place podcast with MitchGoneMad.

“It sounds current, you know? It sounds very current,” he said. “It’s interesting, it’s coming together a lot better than I thought when I — I just had a talk with him a couple days ago in Vancouver and I was like, ‘Man…’ I was a little worried, ’cause I have a lot of the songs, I don’t have all of ’em, I have a lot of ’em though. And I was just like, ‘Man, I just don’t know if it’s — how are you gon’ put this together?

“Because it’s a lot of great songs but they don’t really — in my brain, I was like, they didn’t really sound together. And then we had a talk about it and he explained to me his thought process about it. And we drove somewhere, we drove to that video shoot which was like an hour away, and we listened to it, and it makes sense now.”

He continued: “It has the most, I would say like the most ‘performance’ album he’ll have, as far as like energy. … I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album.”

“Some of the verses I’m just like, ‘Bruh, what’s wrong with you?’ You know what I’m saying?” he said. “People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album. And I don’t think he does it on purpose, I think it’s just him — he just has a real… I will say he deals with some controversial things.”

In other Drake news, an AI-generated collaboration featuring vocals mimicking Drake and The Weeknd has been submitted for consideration at the Grammys.

The song – ‘Heart On My Sleeve’, which was was written and produced by the anonymous producer Ghostwriter, blew up in a matter of hours and reached 13 million views on TikTok alone when it first surfaced earlier this year.