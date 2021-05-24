Drake’s son joins rapper during acceptance speech for Artist of the Decade at Billboard Music Awards

Drake has been honoured as Artist of the Decade at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, with his son Adonis joining him onstage during his acceptance speech.

The award was presented to the Canadian rapper by his friends and family at Sunday’s (May 23) ceremony. Walking onto the stage in a white suit with his son in tow, Drake continued to deliver an acceptance speech that touched on feeling critical of his own music.

“Even if I do a good job I always wonder if I could have done better,” he said. “I rarely celebrate anything.”

“For anyone who’s watching this that’s wondering how this happened, you know that’s really the answer. It’s being so unsure of how you’re getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.”

“I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, ’cause you know, to be really honest with you I don’t quite understand it myself,” he added.

Watch the full speech below.

Drake is up for a number of other awards at this year’s BBMAs, including nominations for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Song – for ‘Life Is Good’ – and Top Rap Artist. He also already won a trophy for Top Streaming Songs Artist earlier in the day.

Other highlights from the event include Doja Cat and SZA performing ‘Kiss Me More’ for the first time, as well as BTS‘ live debut of their new single ‘Butter’.

Rumours around Drake’s forthcoming album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ have been swirling, but the record is yet to receive an official release date.

“I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot and it’s coming soon,” he said back in March.

He did however treat fans to new music in the form of an EP, ‘Scary Hours 2’, which NME gave three stars in a review.

“Overall, on ‘Scary Hours 2’ Drake sounds less like an artist with something to prove and more like a title defender who might finally be willing to challenge himself again,” NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton said of the release.