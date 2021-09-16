Drapht and Bodyjar join Land Of Plenty festival, rescheduled for 2022

Shepparton’s annual Land Of Plenty festival has had its 2021 date knocked back, owing to the current outbreak of COVID-19 in Victoria.

Initially set to take place on Saturday October 30 at the Shepparton Showgrounds, the next edition of the festival will now go down on Saturday April 9, 2022, with a slightly altered line-up.

Blue Mountains hip-hop trio Thundamentals have been taken off the bill, replaced by Perth-native rapper and Syllabolix crew member Drapht. Melbourne-based metalcore outfit Thornhill have also had to pull out, with longstanding pop-punk quartet Bodyjar taking their place.

First announced back in March, the next incarnation of the festival – tickets for which are on sale now from its website – will feature headliners Ball Park Music and G Flip, alongside a bill featuring the likes of Katherine rapper Birdz and Adelaide pop-punk duo Teenage Joans.

The festival is set to feature a line-up of DJs yet to be announced, as well as a specialised performance labelled Baiyiya Garra, presented by Still Here and curated by Yorta Yorta musician DRMNGNOW. The performance will focus on emerging First Nations artists, with multiple special guests slated to appear.

Land Of Plenty has also announced its ‘Pick Of The Crop’ competition, which will see an act hailing from the Greater Shepparton region perform on the festival’s main stage. Applications for the competition opened today (September 16) and close on October 21.