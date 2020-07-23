Drapht, Spacey Jane announced for WA’s ‘Back On The Road’ tour

Spacey Jane and Drapht are the first acts announced for a new regional tour of Western Australia, Back On The Road.

The artists will be covering more than 24,000kms to play separate shows in ten regional towns. Including among the show locations are Geraldton, Dunsborough, Port Hedland, Broome and Kalgoorlie.

Spacey Jane will be joined by Perth band Ghost Care, who they brought along on their ‘Head Cold’ single tour last year.

Advertisement

Drapht, meanwhile will also be joined by local support acts Complete and hip-hop trio Downsyde.

Promoter Paul Sloan, of Supersonic Events/Billions Australia, said in a statement that he is excited to support WA’s local music community with the event.

“I couldn’t be more excited or proud than to get back to my roots as a WA promoter and send these local legends around our home state,” he said.

“Fans, venues, bands and all the various support businesses involved to mount this project all win here and that feels really good. Our community is alive and helping each other, and that is just the best feeling.”

There are two more headline acts to be announced for the run of September shows.

Advertisement

Tickets for Spacey Jane and Drapht’s shows are on sale now and can be purchased through Oztix.

Spacey Jane’s tour dates are:

Kalgoorlie, Kalgoorlie Racing Club (August 19)

Esperance, Esperance Civic Centre (August 20)

Albany, Studio 146 (August 21)

Bunbury, Prince of Wales (August 22)

Dunsborough, Dunsborough Tavern (August 23)

Geraldton, Wintersun (August 26)

Exmouth, Whalebone Brewery (August 27)

Dampier, Mermaid (August 28)

Port Hedland, The Pier (August 29)

Broome, Roebuck Hotel (August 30)

Drapht’s tour dates are:

Geraldton, Wintersun (August 19)

Exmouth, Whalebone Brewery (August 20)

Dampier, Mermaid (August 21)

Port Hedland, The Pier (August 22)

Broome, Roebuck Hotel (August 23)

Kalgoorlie, Kalgoorlie Racing Club (August 26)

Esperance, Esperance Civic Centre (August 27)

Albany, Studio 146 (August 28)

Bunbury, Prince of Wales (August 29)

Dunsborough, Dunsborough Tavern (August 30)