Dream On, Dreamer announce their final album and farewell tour

Today (February 11), Dream On, Dreamer have announced a new album and national tour – both of which will be the Melbourne metalcore band’s last.

The ARIA-winning band will release their fifth and final album, entitled ‘What If I Told You It Doesn’t Get Better’, on March 27. The announcement coincides with the release of the new single, ‘Feel So Empty’.

Less than a week after the album’s release, Dream On, Dreamer will embark on an extensive tour to see off the band after 11 years. The final tour begins in Cairns in far-north Queensland and ends in Belgrave, an outer-suburban area of the band’s native Melbourne.

In a press statement, Dream On, Dreamer noted that they were “at a crossroad where other areas of our personal lives require that care and attention to be focused.”

“So, it is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the end of an era that has been Dream On, Dreamer,” the band continued.

“We will never take for granted the incredibly rare gift that we have been blessed with – the experiences we have gained through music, the connections we have made with people and the community we have been so lucky to create and be a part of. This band has shaped us all personally in such a strong way. For all of this, we feel greatly indebted to our fans.”

Dream On, Dreamer’s final Australian tour dates are:

Cairns, Edgehill Tavern (April 2)

Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel (3)

Gladstone, Harvey Road Tavern (4)

Ipswich, Racehorse Hotel (9)

Brisbane, Crowbar (11)

Kellyville Ridge, Ettamogah Hotel (16)

Newcastle, The Small Ballroom (17)

Sydney, Crowbar (18)

Frankston, Pier Hotel (23)

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (May 1)

Perth, Badlands (2)

Hobart, The Altar (9)

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (15)

Belgrave, Sooki Lounge (22)