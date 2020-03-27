Prog-metal group Dream Theater have announced their rescheduled tour dates after being forced to postpone due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally slated for April, the Australian leg of the band’s world tour is now locked in for November this year. Following increased concerns from the outbreak, Dream Theater postponed their tour in March.

“We have every intention of performing this show for you as soon as we’re sure that the safety of our fans will no longer be compromised,” the band said in an Instagram post.

Dream Theater announced they were coming to Australia as part of their ‘Evening With’ world tour back in February. At each three-hour show, the band will celebrate 20 years since the release of their album ‘Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory’ by performing the record in its entirety. In addition, Dream Theater will also play tracks from their most recent album, ‘Distance Over Time’, released in February last year.

“This will not only be a trip down memory lane, but also the chance to see it presented in a completely new light and the way it was always intended to be,” guitarist John Petrucci said in a statement. “Our updated presentation has all-new animated video content depicting the characters and storyline through the entire show.”

Ticketholders will be able to transfer their tickets to the new shows.

Rescheduled Dream Theater 2020 Australian tour dates

Sydney, ICC Theatre (November 1)

Brisbane, Queensland Performing Arts Centre (2)

Melbourne, Palais Theatre (4)

Adelaide, AEC Theatre (5)