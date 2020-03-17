Dream Theater postpone all upcoming shows due to COVID-19

Dream Theater have announced an indefinite postponement on all their forthcoming shows.

The progressive-metal giants were scheduled to play four April dates in Australia as part of their Distance Over Time – Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory tour. They were also set to perform in Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore before that.

In a press statement earlier today (March 17), Dream Theater said they have been forced to postpone their upcoming shows in light of the coronavirus outbreak, adding that “we have every intention of performing this show for you as soon as we’re sure that the safety of our fans will no longer be compromised”.

“In recognition of the importance and scale of this global pandemic, Dream Theater will adhere to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and governments worldwide, by postponing all currently scheduled performances. As soon as possible, the promoters for each show will have ticketing and/or rescheduling information available,” the statement reads.

“We are working right now to reschedule these dates, and will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. Please stay tuned for further updates, as we hope to announce rescheduled tour dates soon!”

View the entire statement below:

A separate statement from Australian concert promoter MJR Presents assured ticketholders there’s no cause for concern.

“Those with tickets, please hold onto them until we have new dates announced – or a refund will be offered from point of purchase via email shortly,” they said.

Prior to the announcement, Dream Theater had recently concluded their tour of the United States and Europe, with Australasia set as their next destination.

Dream Theater were expected to play their 2000 album ‘Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory’ in full at their Australian pit stops, the band announced in February.

The announcement follows a myriad of cancelled or postponed shows and festivals, including Australia’s Groovin The Moo and Splendour In The Grass. Keep up to date with the latest news on concert/festival cancellations here.