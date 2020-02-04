News Music News

Dream Theater to play ‘Scenes From A Memory’ in full on 2020 Australia tour

Spend 'An Evening With Dream Theater' this April

David James Young
Dream Theater announce Australian tour
Dream Theater, CREDIT: Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images

Prog-metal veterans Dream Theater have announced a series of Australian shows for this coming April, where they will play their 2000 album ‘Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory’ in full.

The An Evening with Dream Theater world tour will be coming to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide at some of the country’s most esteemed theatres. The visit will mark the band’s first shows here since 2017. Find the full list of dates and venues below.

The three-hour show will celebrate both their most recent studio album, last February’s ‘Distance Over Time’, as well as the 20-year anniversary of one of the band’s most beloved LPs, ‘Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory’.

In a statement, guitarist and founding member John Petrucci noted that An Evening with Dream Theater is a show for fans both old and new.

“This will not only be a trip down memory lane, but also the chance to see it presented in a completely new light and the way it was always intended to be,” he says. “Our updated presentation has all-new animated video content depicting the characters and storyline through the entire show.

“For those of our fans who were either not born yet, too young, or had not yet been introduced to DT 20 years ago, this will be a fresh opportunity to experience ‘Scenes’ live for the first time in its entirety.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Monday, with both general tickets and VIP packages available for all shows.

Dream Theater 2020 Australian tour dates

Brisbane, Queensland Performing Arts Centre (April 23)
Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre (25)
Melbourne, Palais Theatre (26)
Adelaide, Entertainment Centre Theatre (27)

Dream Theater Australia 2020 tour
Credit: Press

