Dream Wife announce new album ‘Social Lubrication’, share ferocious single ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’

Dream Wife have shared details of their third album ‘Social Lubrication’ along with a new single ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’ – listen below.

The album, which is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘So When You Gonna…‘ is released on June 9 via Lucky Number (pre-order here).

Today (February 7) the London-based trio comprising vocalist Rakel Mjöll, guitarist Alice Go (she/her) and bassist Bella Podpadec have shared the second single from their new album. Watch the Bethany Fitter-directed music video for the track below.

Mjöll said of the song: “Dating musicians is a nightmare. Evoking imagery of late night make-outs with fuckboy/girl/ambiguously gendered musicians on their mattress after being seduced by song-writing chat.

“The roles being equally reversed. Having a laugh together and being able to poke fun at ourselves is very much at the heart of this band. This song encapsulates our shared sense of humour. Sonically it is the lovechild of CSS and Motorhead. It has our hard, live, rock edge combined with cheeky and playful vocals.”

Per press material, ‘Social Lubrication’ is an entirely self-written and self-produced album by the trio, with the only outside influence coming from the heavyweight mixing duo of Alan Moulder (Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Killers, Depeche Mode) and Caesar Edmunds (Wet Leg, Beach House).

It’s described as an “incendiary and riotous record” that “finds the band once again tackling big subjects in their trademark unapologetic manner where, with the band being adept at merging the political with the playful, vital statements are hidden within hot and heavy anthems about making out, having fun and staying curious”.

In the band’s words, ‘Social Lubrication’ is “hyper lusty rock and roll with a political punch, exploring the alchemy of attraction, the lust for life, embracing community and calling out the patriarchy. With a healthy dose of playfulness and fun thrown in”.

Go said: “Music is one of the only forms of people experiencing an emotion together in a visceral, physical, real way. It’s cathartic to the systemic issues that are being called out across the board in the record. Music isn’t the cure, but it’s the remedy. Calling the record Social Lubrication harks to that. It’s the positive glue that can create solidarity and community.

“The album is speaking to systemic problems that cannot be glossed over by lube,” added Podpadec. “The things named in the songs are symptoms of f-ed up structures. And you can’t fix that. You need to pull it apart.”

‘Social Lubrication’ tracklist:

01. ‘Kick In The Teeth’

02. ‘Who Do You Wanna Be?’

03. ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’

04. ‘Social Lubrication’

05. ‘Mascara’

06. ‘Leech’

07. ‘I Want You’

08. ‘Curious’

09. ‘Honestly’

10. ‘Orbit’

Last year, Dream Wife released ‘Leech’, the first single off their forthcoming album.

The band spoke to NME about their return and how ‘Leech’ differs from their other material. “Do you use and abuse your power to the young women that listen to what you say?” some of the song’s lyrics read.

Mjöll explained that the band were keen to be less apologetic moving forward. “I think it’s so exciting. It’s true, it’s raw, and it’s rock. I’ve had it with being polite.”

Dream Wife also head out on a UK and Ireland tour after playing this year’s SXSW Festival – see dates below.

MAY

5 – Reading, Are You Listening?

6 – Wrexham, The Rockin’ Chair

JUNE

12 – Kingston, Banquet

13 – Brighton, Resident

14 – London, Rough Trade East

JULY

9 – Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

23 – County Laois, Forest Fest Music & Arts Festival

28 – Thirsk, Deer Shed Festival