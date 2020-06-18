Listen to Dream Wife’s moving new single ‘Temporary’

Dream Wife have shared their moving new single ‘Temporary’ — you can hear the track below.
The song is the latest preview of the trio’s upcoming new album ‘So When You Gonna…’, which is set for release on July 3 via Lucky Number.
Read more: The Big Read – Dream Wife: “Just because we’ve got vaginas, it doesn’t make us a ‘Girl Band’”
Dream Wife explained in a statement that ‘Temporary’ is “a song about having hope through waves of difficulties, and was written for a friend who went through multiple miscarriages and is now pregnant again.”
“It’s about the heartbreak of repeatedly putting your body through the transformation and danger of pregnancy, and it’s about holding space for dreams of creating new life and trying again,” the band added. “Miscarriages are not often in the media but as it is experienced by so many, it is important to speak.”
You can hear Dream Wife’s ‘Temporary’ below.
Dream Wife have also confirmed that all proceeds from digital pre-orders of ‘So When You Gonna…’ on Bandcamp will be donated to Black Minds Matter and Gendered Intelligence.
Black Minds Matter connects Black individuals and families with professional and mental health services across the U.K., while Gendered Intelligence aims to increase understandings of gender diversity, working with the trans community and those who impact on trans lives with a focus on supporting young trans people aged between 8 and 25.
Dream Wife will embark on a UK and European tour next year — you can see the details of their upcoming live dates below and find ticket information here.
April 2021
Wed 14 – The Bullingdon, Oxford
Thu 15 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham
Fri 16 – The Wardrobe, Leeds
Sat 17 – Manchester Academy 2, Manchester
Sun 18 – St Luke’s, Glasgow
Tues 20 – Waterfront, Norwich
Wed 21 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Thu 22 – The Portland Arms, Cambridge
Sat 24 – Chalk, Brighton
Sun 25 – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
Tue 27 – SWX, Bristol
Wed 28 – Electric Ballroom, London
Fri 30 – La Boule Noire, Paris, France
May 2021
Sat 1 – AB Club, Brussels, Belgium
Mon 3 – Molotow, Hamburg, Germany
Wed 5 – Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Thu 6 – Nalen Klubb, Stockholm, Sweden
Fri 7 – Krosset, Oslo, Norway
Sat 8 – Plan B, Malmo, Sweden
Mon 10 – Frannz Club, Berlin, Germany
Tue 11 – Ampere, Munich, Germany
Wed 12 – Club Stereo, Nuremberg, Germany