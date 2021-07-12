Dreamcatcher are set to return with a new album later this month

South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher are preparing to make their return with a new album later this month.

On July 12, South Korean news outlet Xportsnews reported that the seven-member act are allegedly set to make a comeback at the end of July. Their agency, Dreamcatcher Company, has since confirmed the news.

“Dreamcatcher are preparing to release a new album with a goal of making a comeback at the end of July,” said the agency, per Soompi. No further details have been revealed, but more information is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The upcoming project will be Dreamcatcher’s first release since their sixth mini-album ‘Dystopia: Road to Utopia’ and title track ‘Odd Eye’ dropped in January. The previous released also marked the return of Chinese member Handong, who was inactive for a year due to her participation in Chinese reality TV programme Youth With You.

In 2020, NME named Dreamcatcher’s first studio album, ‘Dystopia: The Tree Of Language’, one of the best Asian albums of the year. The 12-track project covered a variety of genres, from EDM and rock-infused single ‘Scream’ to the jazz-inspired b-side ‘Jazz Bar’.

Dreamcatcher originally made their debut as a five-member group known as MINX in 2014. They later re-debuted as Dreamcatcher in 2017 with their first single album ‘Nightmare’ and its title track ‘Chase Me’. During this time, they rebranded with a new rock-inspired sound and darker image. New members Handong and Gahyeon also joined the group following their rebranding.