All Dreamcatcher members renew contracts with longtime agency

The future of Dreamcatcher appears secured as all seven members of the K-pop girl group have renewed their contracts with their agency, Dreamcatcher Company.

Earlier today (November 16), Dreamcatcher Company revealed to South Korean media outlet newsen that all members in the group – JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Yooheyon, Dami, Handong, and Gahyeon – had renewed their existing contracts with the agency before they were due to expire, all but guaranteeing Dreamcatcher’s continued existence as a group.

“Recently, the Dreamcatcher members all renewed their contracts. Even before the existing contract expired, all the members of Dreamcatcher agreed to renew their contracts based on their trust in the agency,” said a representative from the agency, as translated by Soompi.

They added: “The agency plans on doing our best to support Dreamcatcher in line with their pace in Korea as well as globally so that they can grow even further going forward. We ask that fans also support Dreamcatcher and show lots of interest and love for the seven members as they will showcase even greater growth with Dreamcatcher Company.”

This news comes just weeks after the group dropped their seventh Korean mini-album ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’. The record featured the single ‘Vision’, which was co-composed by longtime Dreamcatcher collaborators Ollounder and LEEZ, and June-on of South Korean indie band Glen Check.

In a three-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj said that “contrary to initial expectations, ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’ is not propelled by anger, but by love and faith in a world that isn’t eroded by human ignorance and selfishness. This self-awareness certainly makes ‘Follow Us’ a far more cohesive offering than [‘Apocalypse: Save Us]’.”

The septet are currently on the European leg of their 2022 ‘Apocalypse : Follow Us’ world tour. They will next perform in Tilburg in the Netherlands before heading to Warsaw, London, and Paris. Ticket details can be found here.

JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Yooheyon and Dami were formerly of girl group MINX, which was managed by Dreamcatcher Company’s former entity, Happyface Entertainment. They debuted again as Dreamcatcher with the addition of Handong and Gahyeon in 2017. They introduced themselves with lead single ‘Chase Me’ from first single album ‘Nightmare’.