Dreamcatcher announce North American dates upcoming world tour

Dreamcatcher have officially announced the North American stops for their upcoming ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ world tour.

Earlier today (April 28), the K-pop girl group released a poster containing details for their upcoming world tour, which is set to begin with its North American leg. Kicking off in New York in late June this year, Dreamcatcher will bring the ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ tour to six other US states before concluding in Los Angeles the following month.

The dates include stops in Chicago, Denver, San Fransisco and more, in support of their latest release ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’. Ticket sales launch on April 29 at 8am PST/11am EST, or April 28 at midnight KST, and are available for purchase via Ticketmaster here.

[🌑] 2022 Dreamcatcher(드림캐쳐) World Tour [Apocalypse : Save us] in USA 🎫Ticket Open🎫

🔹22.04.29 (FRI) AM 08:00 (PST)

🔹22.04.29 (FRI) AM 11:00 (EST)

🔹22.04.30 (SAT) AM 00:00 (KST) 📍[New York] 6/28 Palladium Times Square

‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ will be Dreamcatcher’s first solo shows in the US, as well as the second world tour of their career. Their first-ever world tour was ‘Fly High’, which saw the seven-piece perform in several cities across Japan, Brazil and Europe from late 2017 to early 2018.

See the full list of North American dates for Dreamcatcher’s ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ tour below:

June 2022

28 – New York, Palladium Times Square

July 2022

1 – Reading, Santander Arena

3 – Louisville, Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

7 – Chicago, Radius Chicago

9 – Minneapolis, Skyway Theater

12 – Denver, Fillmore Auditorium

14 – San Francisco, The Midway

17 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

Dreamcatcher’s ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ album was released earlier this month and led by title track ‘Maison’. Featuring 14 new tracks, the new record is the K-pop group’s first release of 2022, and their first since August 2021’s ‘Summer Holiday’ mini-album.

Dreamcatcher’s last full-length release was 2020’s ‘Dystopia: The Tree of Language’, from which member Handong was absent from due to her participation in Chinese idol producer programme Youth With You. This makes ‘Apocalypse: Save Me’ their first full-length project as a complete group.