Dreamcatcher announce US dates for ‘Reason: Makes Dreamcatcher 2023’ tour

Dreamcatcher have unveiled the list of dates and venues for the US leg of their upcoming ‘Reason: Makes Dreamcatcher 2023’ tour.

The K-pop girl group announced their upcoming tour of the US on their official social media earlier today (January 18), detailing a total of nine cities Dreamcatcher will be performing in. Kicking off with a show in Atlanta, Georgia in late February, the seven-member band will then travel to cities such as Washington, D.C, New York City, Chicago, Denver and more, before wrapping the string of shows up with a final concert in Los Angeles in late March.

This tour marks the first time Dreamcatcher will perform in Washington, D.C., Irving, Texas and Oakland, California.

According to the post, tickets will go go on sale tomorrow (January 19) at 9am PST / 12pm EST. Get tickets here via Ticketmaster.

The dates of the ‘Reason: Makes Dreamcatcher 2023’ US tour are:

FEBRUARY 2023

Tuesday 28 – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia

MARCH 2023

Thursday 2 – MGM National Harbor, Washington, D.C

Saturday 4 – Hulu Theater, New York City, New York

Monday 6 – Santander Arena, Reading, Pennsylvania

Friday 10 – Radius, Chicago, Illinois

Sunday 12 – Fillmore Theater, Denver, Colorado

Wednesday 15 – Toyota Music Factory, Irving, Texas

Saturday 18 – Paramount Theater, Oakland, California

Monday 20 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California

The ‘Reason: Makes Dreamcatcher 2023’ tour will mark the girl group’s third time touring the US since they debuted in 2017. They first visited the country a year into their career as as group in 2018 as part of the ‘Invitation from Nightmare City’ world tour, which also brought them to Asia, Australia and Europe.

Dreamcatcher later returned to the US last year for their ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ tour, which kicked off in late June and concluded about a month later. Notably, the upcoming tour will not see the group return to Mexico City, Louisville, San Francisco and Minneapolis, which were stops on the ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ tour.

‘Reason: Makes Dreamcatcher 2023’ will also be the group’s first live performances since all seven members of the group opted to renew their contracts with label Dreamcatcher Company in November 2022, before they were due to expire.

The news of their contract renewals came several weeks following the release of their seventh Korean mini-album ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’. The record featured lead single ‘Vision’, which was co-composed by longtime Dreamcatcher collaborators Ollounder and LEEZ, as well as June One of South Korean indie band Glen Check.