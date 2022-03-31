DREGG vent lockdown frustrations in new single ‘Dr. Fauci Didn’t Kill Himself’

Melbourne nu-metal outfit DREGG unleash bottled-up resentment and frustration on their rampant new single, ‘Dr. Fauci Didn’t Kill Himself’, addressing the chaos of the past two years.

Frantic guitars, volatile breakdowns and vocals packed with disdain make up the heavy-hitting single. The accompanying music video for ‘Dr. Fauci Didn’t Kill Himself’ matches the track’s wild soundscape, with DREGG locked inside a living room, performing fiercely and slowly losing their minds.

Check it out below:

Advertisement

Out today (March 31), DREGG spoke of the song’s inspiration in a press release: “This is a song we wrote about the ridiculously long lockdowns in Melbourne. Our city spent over 260 days locked inside of our homes and this took an immense toll on peoples careers, finances, mental and physical health.

“The days at home felt like a prison for the band, but a prison that had everything you ever wanted. Endless TV shows, video games, food to your door, online shopping. While it felt like the world was ending around us we sat in the comfort of our homes begging for a way out.”

The release ‘Dr. Fauci Didn’t Kill Himself’ marks the first new material from DREGG this year. It follows a collaborative effort that dropped in November last year, ‘Beta Gods’, which saw the rambunctious outfit team up with rapper Nerve.

‘Beta Gods’ was DREGG’s sixth standalone release for 2021, following the releases of ‘Evolve’, ’Internet’, ’21st Century Ignorance’, ‘Radio Replica’ and ‘Trunks’.