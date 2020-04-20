Dress Code announce debut EP ‘Predict My Death’

Adelaide pop outfit Dress Code have announced the details of their debut EP, ‘Predict My Death’. They’ve also dropped new single, ‘Plans For You’ – listen to it below:

Frontman Ollie Miller said ‘Plans For You’ is “about finding happiness, and fighting hard to keep it. Moving from monochrome to technicolour, and planning for a future there”.

He also compared the song to previous single ‘Youth Culture’, which was produced by Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson.

“We explored the idea of attaching fictitious meaning to moments on ‘Youth Culture’ – this song is about feeling those moments, and knowing they’re real,” Miller said.

‘Predict My Death’ is set for release on April 29. Miller said each song on the record denotes a step in his journey of self-discovery.

“Looking at the hard times and using them as a tool to make the future easier. It’s a record about trying to find yourself amongst the chaos, picking yourself up from the rubble, and reminding yourself that it’s okay to not know everything and you won’t feel the same way forever. You can’t predict anything.”

The band have spent the last year on many tours around the country, supporting acts like Spacey Jane, Tyne James Organ and I Know Leopard.