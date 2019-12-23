Hip-hop festival Drip World has officially been cancelled. It had been previously postponed from August 2019 to January 2020.

In a Facebook statement posted on Thursday (December 20), Drip World said that the festival was ultimately axed “due to unforeseen circumstances and artist availability”, adding that the event might return at a later date.

“We have full intentions to deliver our full vision at a later date and deliver the Drip World experience we promised you,” the statement reads. “We want to thank everyone for the AMAZING support. We still can’t believe how many of you held onto your tickets to support us. Thank you, thank you thank you.”

Migos, French Montana, Lil Baby and Akon were expected to perform at the multi-city music festival from January 4 to 12. Other hip-hop acts featured on the lineup included Rich The Kid, Lil Skies, Comethazine and A1 Chops.

A refund to all ticket holders will be processed by December 27, according to Drip World’s organisers. Read the festival’s full statement below:

Due to unforeseen circumstances and artist availability, Drip World will not be proceeding in Jan 2020. We have full… Posted by Drip World Festival on Thursday, December 19, 2019

Drip World Festival was originally due to kick off in Sydney in September 2019 before heading to Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. But it was later forced to reschedule to January 2020 following artist visa problems.

“We have waited until the 11th hour, in hopes that we would receive visas for some of the key artists performing on our incredible Drip World lineup and until this morning we have not received those visas,” the organisers wrote on its Facebook page last August.

They added that it was too risky to “not deliver the artists we promised so a decision has been made by the Drip Team with everyone’s support to move the festival from winter to summer”.