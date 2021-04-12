‘Drivers License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo gets parking ticket: “This driving shit isn’t all fun and games”

Olivia Rodrigo has recently felt the joys of getting her ‘Drivers License’, so it seemed only a matter of time that she’d eventually feel the lows of getting a parking ticket.

In a post shared to her Instagram story today (April 12), Rodrigo revealed she’d received a City of Los Angeles Parking Violation.

Alongside a photo of the ticket, Rodrigo wrote “damn this driving shit isn’t all fun and games”.

Of course, this is just the latest bump in Rodrigo’s driving journey, after it took her four attempts to get her driving licence in the first place.

Luckily for her, Rodrigo’s debut single ‘Drivers License’ is the biggest song of 2021 so far in the UK, meaning she’s going to have no problem paying this ticket off.

Rodrigo also recently followed up her debut mega-hit with ‘Deja Vu’, along with a music video where she is, once again, driving.

Alongside the release of her second single, she also revealed that her debut album is set for release in May.

Speaking to NME earlier this year of her massive success, Rodrigo said, “I mean, that is just everything.”

“All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams,” she continued. “Taylor Swift – who is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her – reached out and was so supportive of the song.”