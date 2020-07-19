DRMNGNOW shares new single ‘Never Defeated’

Yorta Yorta artist DRMNGNOW has released his second single of the year with the unflinching new track ‘Never Defeated’. It’s a collaboration with producer Dizz1, who has previously worked with the likes of Aloe Blacc and Roots Manuva.

‘Never Defeated’ sees the rapper directly address colonisation and injustice both here and overseas, drawing parallels between the murders of Breeona Taylor and George Floyd by police in the US with Indigenous deaths in custody in Australia. The track is a call to collectively stand against these injustices and a reminder of the long history of resistance against colonial systems by First Nations people.

‘Never Defeated’ arrives alongside a lyric video which you can watch below:

“This piece is dedicated to all Black/Blak lives that have been lost at the hands of Colonial Systems and Structures,” the rapper said in a statement accompanying the track.

“May the time come that we shall not have to fight for our mere survival as we are forced to in the now.”

‘Never Defeated’ is a follow-up to the ‘Survive’, featuring River Boy, back in January. The rapper has released a steady string of singles over the past couple of years, collaborating with the likes of Kee’ahn and Adrian Eagle on tracks like ‘Always Remember’ and ‘Australia Does Not Exist’.