DRMNGNOW teams up with Emily Wurramara for cover of Archie Roach’s ‘Get Back To The Land’

Yorta Yorta artist DRMNGNOW has teamed up with Warnindhilyagwa singer Emily Wurramara to cover Archie Roach’s 2016 song, ‘Get Back To The Land’.

The rendition, which arrived on streaming services today (October 30), is lifted from a forthcoming ABC Music compilation album featuring music from Indigenous artists, titled ‘Deadly Hearts – Walking Together’.

Isaiah, Sycco, Mitch Tambo, Ziggy Ramo and more will also appear on the record, with the latter sharing his reworked version of Miiesha‘s ‘Tjitji’ last week.

Listen to ‘Get Back To The Land’ below:

Taking to social media this morning to announce the song’s release, DRMNGNOW, real name Neil Morris, said the track’s arrival was overshadowed by events of the past week, with a sacred Djab Wurrung tree being torn down in Victoria to clear land for a highway.

“Such a harrowing week it’s been,” wrote Morris. “Such harrowing times furthermore it has been for so much longer.”

“The disconnect and alarm bells evident in the destruction of such sacredness to save 2 minutes of travel time says it all as to how far some have come in the disconnect from our mother. As a whole we need to shake off the amnesia of how truly important our sacred mother is beneath our feet.”

“Today it’s sad to say I have music to release during such a sad week for Djab Wurrung Mob,” Morris continued.

“Respect and love to all sacred lands on this day , with all the love from Yorta Yorta Woka. Please keep supporting all Sovereign keeps of country. Our lives and all future generations depend on it.”

The track is Morris’ third new song of 2020, having released ‘Never Defeated’ with Dizz1 and ‘Survive’ with River Boy earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Wurramara shared a music video for ‘Ngarrikwujeyinama’, which originally appeared on her 2018 debut album ‘Milyakburra’. She also lent her voice to Kuya James‘ June single ‘Trust’.

Wurramara will be appearing at travelling festival SummerSalt’s Hobart, Adelaide, Darwin, Canberra, Wollongong and Sydney legs, alongside artists such as Montaigne, The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, Boy & Bear and more.