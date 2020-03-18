Watch the full livestream of Dropkick Murphys’ St Patrick’s Day concert

Dropkick Murphys have been praised for streaming their annual St Patrick’s Day Concert in Boston, after coronavirus stopped them from performing to fans. You can watch the show in full below.

The ‘Rose Tattoo’ punks played live to fans on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live yesterday (March 17) – with many praising the Boston group for raising morale during extended periods of self-isolation.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “NGL, got a little emotional watching the #dropkickmurphys live stream while browsing the hashtag reactions on social: folks toasting with a Guinness, kids dancing in front of the TV etc. Felt just that little bit more connected and human during this quarantine.”

Another said: “Thank you guys. Yall put on a HELL of a concert for free. People really needed this today and you came thru. Fucking legends man. Sláinte.”

Playing live to fans for two hours, the show saw the group tearing through hits including ‘Shipping Up To Boston’, as well as delivering an emotional cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ – which they dedicated to the people of Italy.

“Stick together out there, take care of one another. We’re all in this together,” said singer Ken Casey.

“I wanna send this one out to all our friends in Italy, we were just there.”

Announcing the show earlier this week, they wrote to fans: “For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so…The show must go on.”

It comes as coronavirus continues to spread across the US, with New York mayor Bill de Blasio issuing an executive order to close all movie theaters, concert venues, nightclubs and small theatres.

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago,” he tweeted. “We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors. Now it is time to take yet another drastic step.”

In the wake of de Blasio’s announcement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also confirmed that the city will now shut movie theatres, concert venues and bars.

Leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have also urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak