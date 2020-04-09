DROVES release new music video for ‘Cannibals’

Sydney indie-rock quintet DROVES have released the music video for their first single of 2020.

‘Cannibals’ arrived digitally on March 20 and is a follow-up to the band’s 2019 single ‘Retribution’. Its visual accompaniment was filmed and directed by Tom Fletcher and Liam Mahoney, who are part of the Wollongong-based creative agency TEEL Studios. Watch it below:

The video was shot in Sydney’s inner-west in February 2020, and is described by the band in a press statement as “performance slamming against a well-dressed indifference.”

“Drenched in a moody charm that’s familiar across previous collaborations with TEEL, this clip for ‘Cannibals’ pits DROVES against a cold audience” they continued.

As for the song itself, DROVES guitarist/vocalist Taylor McCauliffe said that ‘Cannibals’ serves as “an outlet of repressed rage”. “‘Cannibals’ is… disgust and anger towards the system,” she explained, “And the widespread unspoken issues that have arisen as a result.”

DROVES originally formed out of Wollongong in 2018 as the solo project of lead vocalist and keyboardist Phillip Spiteri.

The band’s debut single, ‘Time’, was released in October 2018. This was followed by three singles in 2019: the double A-side ‘Bloodline’ and ‘Resentment’ in April, and the aforementioned ‘Retribution’ in October.

‘Cannibals’ is expected to feature on the band’s debut EP, which is set for release later in 2020.