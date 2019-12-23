Drug amnesty bins will be on-site at Sydney’s NYE In The Park

Drug amnesty bins will be introduced to New South Wales music festivals at Sydney’s NYE In The Park on December 31.

Earlier this month, premier Gladys Berejiklian had announced that drug amnesty bins, which will allow festivalgoers to dispose of pills and illegal substances without any fear of “prosecution or penalty”, would be introduced to NSW festivals from December 28 onwards.

“What we want to do is send a strong message out to young people which is the most important one: do not panic if you see police officers, if you see anything that worries you because you’ve got pills on your person or your friends do, just throw the pill away, no questions asked,” Berejiklian said at the time.

The premier announced the measure in a bid to keep music festivals “safe” following six drug-related deaths last year. Berejiklian had also opted for drug amnesty bins over pill testing, a measure which would allow festivalgoers to identify substances contained in a pill in real time.

The Daily Telegraph reported today (December 23) that the bins will be introduced at NYE In The Park, which will be held at Victoria Park. Where the bins will be placed is up to the venue, Sky News reported, though they will be guarded by security and located outside the police patrol zone.

NYE In The Park confirmed the use of drug amnesty bins to The Music today, and also publicised a Festival Harm Reduction Quiz which “educates patrons on the risks, symptoms and harm minimisation strategies associated with drug use at festivals”.

NYE in the Park has worked closely with DanceWize NSW to create a Festival Harm Reduction Quiz. It educates patrons on… Posted by NYE In The Park on Sunday, December 22, 2019

NYE In The Park 2019’s lineup features Hermitude, Girl Talk, Crooked Colours, Safia, Client Liaison, Bag Raiders and more.