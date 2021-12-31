A drum set once owned by late KISS drummer Eric Carr is now up for grabs for any fan looking for a unique piece of rock’n’roll memorabilia.

The Ludwig 12-piece kit made for and owned by Carr is being sold via Reverb. Currently priced at a little over £23,000, it comes with a certificate of authenticity from the Eric Carr estate.

The seller’s listing reads: “While I was playing in a KISS tribute band in 2005, my dream came true when I bought this kit from Paul Orofino, one of Eric’s closest friends and the one who recorded Eric’s audition demo tape for KISS.

“Paul told me Eric gifted him this drum set, Simmons pads and, I believe, his chrome Chikara set, and Eric had it sent freight right after his video shoot for ‘God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II’ song by KISS, from Los Angeles to Paul’s recording studio in Milbrook, NY. Paul said he recorded albums by Blue Öyster Cult and other popular bands with some of the drums from this set.”

Carr, who died of a rare heart cancer on November 24, 1991 at the age of 41, joined KISS in 1980 following the departure of the band’s co-founding drummer Peter Criss. He made his recording debut with the band on 1981’s ‘Music From ‘The Elder” album.

Over his tenure with KISS, Carr contributed to many of the band’s biggest hits, including ‘Lick It Up’, ‘Heaven’s On Fire’, ‘Crazy Nights’, ‘Tears Are Falling’ and ‘Forever’. His final recording with KISS was ‘God Gave Rock And Roll To You II’.

Speaking about Carr in 2011 on the 20th anniversary of the drummer’s death, KISS frontman Paul Stanley said: “At a time when KISS was in the midst of upheaval and turmoil, Eric brought calm and an optimism that refocused our priorities so we could move forward. I can’t overstate his contribution to our rebirth. His dedication to his music was only matched by his dedication to his fans. He was a kind soul who couldn’t say an unkind word about anyone and I think of him all the time.”

Gene Simmons added: “I never knew anyone more humble in my life. Eric Carr was a kind soul who never said anything bad about anybody. He was also a double threat on drums, and vocals. I miss him.”

