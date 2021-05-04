Drumming grandma surpasses 20 million views with recent TikTok lesson

Drumming grandma Dorothea Taylor has gone viral once again – this time surpassing over 21 million views on TikTok.

Taylor is a private drum instructor and has played behind the kit for over 57 years, according to her official Instagram bio.

She first enjoyed viral fame back in January 2020 with a drum cover of Disturbed‘s classic track ‘Down With The Sickness’, which has now registered over 13 million hits on YouTube. Last summer, Taylor’s popularity grew further when she shared a rendition of Paramore’s ‘Ain’t It Fun’.

Retweeting the latter cover in approval, frontwoman Hayley Williams wrote: “Love her, she’s a badass.”

A post uploaded by Taylor – aka ‘The Godmother Of Drumming’ – last week provides a lesson on how to play doubles, showcasing the musician’s lightning-fast technique to her 692,000 TikTok followers.

At the time of writing (May 4), the clip has been viewed over 21.8 million times. It’s also received 4 million ‘likes’ and been shared 112,000 times across the platform. You can watch the video above.

“Okay this is incredible to me!!! Thank you to any of you who added to these numbers! I am truly blessed!” Taylor wrote of achieving the huge numbers.

Her social media accounts also play host to footage of Taylor jamming with her grandson.

During a 2019 interview with Drum Magazine, it was revealed that the musician has her own classic rock/new country band called Badlander. She also drums for the All City Choir and subs in with a couple of other groups when her skills are required.

Taylor said in the piece that she began playing the drums aged 13 after joining a drum and bugle corps in her hometown in Michigan.