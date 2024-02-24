Druski and Snoop Dogg are “Standin’ On Bihness” in new skit

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with media personality and comedian Druski for a new comedy song called ‘Standin’ On Bihness’.

The Instagram blog The Shaderoom dropped a snippet of the music video, showing Druski and Snoop sporting black and white checkered shirts while rapping menacingly over a modern trap beat. They can be seen getting rappers to sign dubious contracts and dancing around a dark basketball court.

Snoop Dogg’ rapped about signing to Coulda Been Records: “Ten toes down, no woulda been / Back in the hood again, bitch this Coulda Been / Sign on the dotted line / 1 per cent is yours, 99 is mine / Coulda Been House – one by one, all you n****s getting kicked out.”

The music video for the song is one of the many skits in Druski’s upcoming mockumentary-style reality show, Coulda Been House – which sees the comedian as the CEO of the record label Coulda Been Records (a parody of Birdman‘s Cash Money Records) and inviting a group of aspiring rappers to complete challenges to win $50,000 (£39,430.50) and a contract with the label.

The DMV star shared the trailer for the web series earlier this month which heavily featured Snoop talking to the contestants, trying to convince them to sign to his label Death Row Records – which Dogg acquired in 2022 – over Coulda Been Records. Chris Brown also made an appearance on the show.

Coulda Been Records started as an Instagram series where Druski would audition meme-worthy contestants in a similar style to talent competition shows such as American Idol and The X Factor.

In an interview with host Skip Bayless for the Undisputed show, Druski spoke about the inception of Coulda Been House: “We pretty much did this with our own money and put all the contestants from Coulda Been Records — the label — in one house, competing for $50,000. So, you know, we giving out opportunities, brotha, but we ain’t just giving it — you got to earn it.”

Snoop Dogg has announced that he and longtime friend and collaborator Dr Dre have been working on new music together. The record is supposedly the sequel to Snoop’s record-setting debut album ‘Doggystyle’ called ‘Missionary’. The duo are also working on their own line of cocktail canned drinks called Gin & Juice.

In other news, Snoop has paid tribute to his late brother Bing Worthington who passed away last week. He was a music executive who had worked on projects at Dogg Records and once was the rapper’s tour manager.