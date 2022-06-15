Dry Cleaning announce new album ‘Stumpwork’ and share lead single

London post-punks Dry Cleaning have announced their second album ‘Stumpwork’ and shared lead single ‘Don’t Press Me’ – see its album art and full tracklist below.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, the band’s latest sees vocalist Florence Shaw deliver a characteristically dry internal monologue, singing “You are always fighting me / You are always stressing me out” on its refrain.

“The words in the chorus came about because I was trying to write a song to sing to my own brain,” Shaw explained in a statement.

Watch the accompanying, animated video for ‘Don’t Press Me’, created by Peter Millard, below:

Set to arrive on October 21 and available for pre-order here, ‘Stumpwork’ follows on from the band’s 2021 debut album, ‘New Long Leg’. The new album reunited the band with producer John Parish late last year, with a longer amount of time in the studio than the two weeks ‘New Long Leg’ was recorded in.

The album announcement arrives just as Dry Cleaning are about to embark on a slew of festival dates in the UK, Europe and US, including Glastonbury, Rock Werchter, Green Man Festival, All Points East and many more.

The tracklist of Dry Cleaning’s ‘Stumpwork’ is:

1. ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’

2. ‘Kwenchy Kups’

3. ‘Gary Ashby’

4. ‘Driver’s Story’

5. ‘Hot Penny Day’

6. ‘Stumpwork’

7. ‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’

8. ‘Don’t Press Me’

9. ‘Conservative Hell’

10. ‘Liberty Log’

11. ‘Icebergs’