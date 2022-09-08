Dry Cleaning detail world tour, share new song ‘Gary Ashby’

Dry Cleaning have shared new single ‘Gary Ashby’ and announced details of a world tour in support of forthcoming album ‘Stumpwork’ ahead of its arrival next month.

In an accompanying statement, the band said the new song is “a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos”. It was written in late 2020, and was one of the first new songs to be written after sessions for the band’s debut album, last year’s ‘New Long Leg’.

Listen to ‘Gary Ashby’ below:

Dry Cleaning’s world tour in support of ‘Stumpwork’ will kick off at Solana Beach in California later this month, with dates in Europe and Japan in November. In December, the band will head to Australia and New Zealand for shows there.

In January 2023, the band will kick off a North American run that leads up to mid-February, when they’ll commence a tour that will lead them through Ireland, the UK and more European dates before wrapping up in Berlin on April 1. See dates and details below. Tickets go on sale next Wednesday (September 14) at 10am local time – buy tickets for select US dates here and UK shows here.

Dry Cleaning announced ‘Stumpwork’ in June alongside lead single ‘Don’t Press Me’, with ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’ following in July. As with 2021 debut ‘New Long Leg’, the band recorded the album – which is set to arrive on October 21 – with producer John Parish.

Speaking to NME at this year’s Meltdown Festival, guitarist Tom Dowse discussed how having more time in the studio – compared to the two weeks they had to record ‘New Long Leg’ – had shaped the creative process for ‘Stumpwork’.

“I think there’s more space in it,” Dowse said. “When you do the first one, every take you do you’re anxious, like, ‘This has to be the one’. When you do the second [album], you realise it doesn’t have to be the one – you just do your thing and then try something… I guess you just put yourself under a bit less pressure, and that made a big difference.”

Dry Cleaning’s ‘Stumpwork’ world tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 17 – Solana Beach CA, Belly Up

Sunday 18 – Los Angeles CA, Primavera Sound

Tuesday 20 – San Francisco CA, The Chapel

Wednesday 21 – San Jose CA, The Ritz

Thursday 22 – Big Sur CA, Henry Miller Memorial Library

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 8 – Paris, Le Trabendo

Wednesday 9 – Cologne, Club Volta

Friday 11 – Utrecht, Le Guess Who? Festival

Saturday 12 – Kortrijk, Sonic City

Wednesday 30 – Tokyo, Liquid Room

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Osaka, Club Quattro

Tuesday 6 – Auckland, Tuning Fork

Wednesday 7 – Wellington, San Fran

Friday 9 – Brisbane, the Brightside

Saturday 10 – Meredith, Meredith Festival

Monday 12 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Tuesday 13 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Wednesday 14 – Sydney, Manning Bar

Friday 16 – Perth, Rosemount Hotel

JANUARY 2023

Tuesday 10 – Montreal QC, La Tulipe

Wednesday 11 – Toronto ON, Phoenix

Friday 13 – Chicago IL, Thalia Hall

Saturday 14 – Minneapolis MN, Fine Line

Tuesday 17 – Vancouver BC, Rickshaw

Wednesday 18 – Seattle WA, Neptune

Thursday 19 – Portland OR, Crystal Ballroom

Saturday 21 – San Francisco CA, August Hall

Monday 23 – Phoenix AZ, Crescent Ballroom

Tuesday 24 – Tucson AZ, Congress Plaza

Thursday 26 – Dallas TX, Texas Theatre

Friday 27 – Austin TX, Mohawk

Saturday 28 – New Orleans LA, Toulouse Theatre

Sunday 29 – Atlanta GA, Terminal West

Tuesday 31 – New York NY, Pioneers Works

FEBRUARY

Tuesday 14 – Dublin, Vicar Street

Wednesday 15 – Belfast, Mandela Hall

Friday 17 – Glasgow, Barrowlans

Saturday 18 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Monday 20 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

Tuesday 21 – Nottingham, Rock City

Wednesday 22 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

Friday 24 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Saturday 25 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Sunday 26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Tuesday 28 – Cardiff, Tramshed

MARCH

Wednesday 1 – Brighton, Chalk

Friday 3 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Monday 13 – Copenhagen, VEGA

Wednesday 15 – Stockholm, Debaser Strand

Thursday 16 – Oslo, Parkteatret

Saturday 18 – Hamburg, Knust

Sunday 19 – Groningen, Vera

Monday 20 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

Wednesday 22 – Offenbach, Hafen 2

Thursday 23 – Munich, Storm

Friday 24 – Vienna, Flex

Saturday 25 – Prague, Futurum

Monday 27 – Warsaw, Hybrydy

Tuesday 28 – Leipzig, UT Connewitz

Wednesday 29 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

Friday 31 – Rotterdam, Maassilo

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Antwerp, Trix