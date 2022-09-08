Dry Cleaning detail world tour, share new song ‘Gary Ashby’

Dry Cleaning have shared new single ‘Gary Ashby’ and announced details of a world tour in support of forthcoming album ‘Stumpwork’ ahead of its arrival next month.
In an accompanying statement, the band said the new song is “a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos”. It was written in late 2020, and was one of the first new songs to be written after sessions for the band’s debut album, last year’s ‘New Long Leg’.
Listen to ‘Gary Ashby’ below:
Dry Cleaning’s world tour in support of ‘Stumpwork’ will kick off at Solana Beach in California later this month, with dates in Europe and Japan in November. In December, the band will head to Australia and New Zealand for shows there.
In January 2023, the band will kick off a North American run that leads up to mid-February, when they’ll commence a tour that will lead them through Ireland, the UK and more European dates before wrapping up in Berlin on April 1. See dates and details below. Tickets go on sale next Wednesday (September 14) at 10am local time – buy tickets for select US dates here and UK shows here.
Dry Cleaning announced ‘Stumpwork’ in June alongside lead single ‘Don’t Press Me’, with ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’ following in July. As with 2021 debut ‘New Long Leg’, the band recorded the album – which is set to arrive on October 21 – with producer John Parish.
Speaking to NME at this year’s Meltdown Festival, guitarist Tom Dowse discussed how having more time in the studio – compared to the two weeks they had to record ‘New Long Leg’ – had shaped the creative process for ‘Stumpwork’.
“I think there’s more space in it,” Dowse said. “When you do the first one, every take you do you’re anxious, like, ‘This has to be the one’. When you do the second [album], you realise it doesn’t have to be the one – you just do your thing and then try something… I guess you just put yourself under a bit less pressure, and that made a big difference.”
Dry Cleaning’s ‘Stumpwork’ world tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 17 – Solana Beach CA, Belly Up
Sunday 18 – Los Angeles CA, Primavera Sound
Tuesday 20 – San Francisco CA, The Chapel
Wednesday 21 – San Jose CA, The Ritz
Thursday 22 – Big Sur CA, Henry Miller Memorial Library
NOVEMBER
Tuesday 8 – Paris, Le Trabendo
Wednesday 9 – Cologne, Club Volta
Friday 11 – Utrecht, Le Guess Who? Festival
Saturday 12 – Kortrijk, Sonic City
Wednesday 30 – Tokyo, Liquid Room
DECEMBER
Thursday 1 – Osaka, Club Quattro
Tuesday 6 – Auckland, Tuning Fork
Wednesday 7 – Wellington, San Fran
Friday 9 – Brisbane, the Brightside
Saturday 10 – Meredith, Meredith Festival
Monday 12 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel
Tuesday 13 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel
Wednesday 14 – Sydney, Manning Bar
Friday 16 – Perth, Rosemount Hotel
JANUARY 2023
Tuesday 10 – Montreal QC, La Tulipe
Wednesday 11 – Toronto ON, Phoenix
Friday 13 – Chicago IL, Thalia Hall
Saturday 14 – Minneapolis MN, Fine Line
Tuesday 17 – Vancouver BC, Rickshaw
Wednesday 18 – Seattle WA, Neptune
Thursday 19 – Portland OR, Crystal Ballroom
Saturday 21 – San Francisco CA, August Hall
Monday 23 – Phoenix AZ, Crescent Ballroom
Tuesday 24 – Tucson AZ, Congress Plaza
Thursday 26 – Dallas TX, Texas Theatre
Friday 27 – Austin TX, Mohawk
Saturday 28 – New Orleans LA, Toulouse Theatre
Sunday 29 – Atlanta GA, Terminal West
Tuesday 31 – New York NY, Pioneers Works
FEBRUARY
Tuesday 14 – Dublin, Vicar Street
Wednesday 15 – Belfast, Mandela Hall
Friday 17 – Glasgow, Barrowlans
Saturday 18 – Leeds, O2 Academy
Monday 20 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
Tuesday 21 – Nottingham, Rock City
Wednesday 22 – Sheffield, O2 Academy
Friday 24 – Manchester, Albert Hall
Saturday 25 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
Sunday 26 – Bristol, O2 Academy
Tuesday 28 – Cardiff, Tramshed
MARCH
Wednesday 1 – Brighton, Chalk
Friday 3 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
Monday 13 – Copenhagen, VEGA
Wednesday 15 – Stockholm, Debaser Strand
Thursday 16 – Oslo, Parkteatret
Saturday 18 – Hamburg, Knust
Sunday 19 – Groningen, Vera
Monday 20 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
Wednesday 22 – Offenbach, Hafen 2
Thursday 23 – Munich, Storm
Friday 24 – Vienna, Flex
Saturday 25 – Prague, Futurum
Monday 27 – Warsaw, Hybrydy
Tuesday 28 – Leipzig, UT Connewitz
Wednesday 29 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
Friday 31 – Rotterdam, Maassilo
APRIL
Saturday 1 – Antwerp, Trix