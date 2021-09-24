Dua Lipa adds extra dates to Australia and New Zealand tour

Dua Lipa has added extra tour dates to her 2022 Australia and New Zealand ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour after multiple shows sold out yesterday.

Lipa’s Australia and New Zealand shows are spread across November next year. The new dates will see extra shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 3, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on November 9 and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 12.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale this coming Monday (September 27), while all other shows are on sale now through Live Nation.

‘Future Nostalgia’ was released in March last year. NME gave the album five stars, describing it as “a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while”.

“When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon its release. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important.”

Since releasing the album, Lipa has gone on to release an accompanying remix album with The Blessed Madonna and teamed up with Elton John for the track ‘Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)’.