Dua Lipa announced as Puma’s new brand ambassador

Dua Lipa has been announced as Puma’s new brand ambassador.

On Tuesday (November 17), Puma announced that the musician will work with the company to inspire females around the world “in a host of campaigns and inclusive initiatives”, according to Billboard.

In 2021, Lipa will be the face of Puma’s ‘She Moves Us’ campaign which aims to inspire and connect women around the world.

Announcing her new role on Twitter, Lipa said: “clearly very excited to announce that i’ve joined the @PUMA family as their new brand ambassador!!! Can’t wait for u to see what we have in store for ya.”

Puma are also sponsoring Lipa’s upcoming ‘Studio 2054’ virtual live-streamed performance; the company are offering a limited collection of discounted tickets for the show which you can obtain here.

clearly very excited to announce that i’ve joined the @PUMA family as their new brand ambassador!!! 🖤🤪 Can’t wait for u to see what we have in store for ya 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hL3y1YtwTU — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 17, 2020

Yesterday (November 17), Lipa took to Instagram to announce the guest appearance of FKA Twigs in her Studio 2054 event, which is set to take place on November 27.

In a post, Lipa shared an in-studio image of the two singers sitting side by side on the floor, alongside a caption that read: “So excited to announce that [FKA Twigs] will be joining us for STUDIO 2054 a very special performance!!!”

Announcing Studio 2054 – a unique livestream concert set to take place from a warehouse – Lipa called the event “a brand new multi-dimensional live experience”.

As well as performing songs from her latest album ‘Future Nostalgia’, its remix ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ and her self-titled debut, a statement said fans can expect to see the singer “move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms.”

Lipa recently dropped a new single ‘Fever’ featuring Belgian singer Angèle. The release marked Lipa’s first new material since ‘Future Nostalgia’ dropped in March, though she has said she is looking at releasing B-sides from the album early next year.